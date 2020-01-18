Woman killed after being hit by car in East Oakland, police looking for vehicle involved

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car in East Oakland.
It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at 98th Avenue and Cherry Street, right in front of Elmhurst United Middle School.
Witnesses told police the car that hit the woman was a newer model white Nissan Maxima.
Police say the car has damage to the front passenger-side windshield.
