Woman killed after jumping out of ambulance in East Bay

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
California Highway Patrol investigators are trying to figure out why a woman jumped out of a moving ambulance this morning.

It happened right at the ramp from southbound I-680 to westbound I-580. That ramp was shut down from about 7:30 a.m. to a little after 9:30 a.m.

Investigators say the woman jumped out of the ambulance and was walking in the middle of the road when she was hit by a couple of vehicles. She was killed.

Investigators don't know why she exited that ambulance and explained they will consider this a crime scene until they can figure out what happened.

"It's not normal for someone to break out of moving ambulance. We have to figure out how that unfolded. We treat it as a crime scene until we figure out how that unfolded and then go from there," said CHP Ofc. Josh Roberts.

No one else was hurt. The drivers of the two vehicles that hit the woman remained on scene and cooperated with officers.

"I feel sorry for those people especially since it is a holiday. This is not how you want to finish out a holiday weekend," said Roberts.

The victim was being transported from Valley Care Hospital in Pleasanton to John George Psychiatric Hospital in San Leandro when this happened.

Officers have not released any details about the woman because they are still working to notify her relatives.

