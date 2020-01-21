Woman killed in Berkeley hit-and-run; police search for 2 suspects

#Berkeley police closed off University Ave. at 6th St. as they investigate a fatality. This incident may have began as a #police chase that started near #UCBerkeley.

University Ave. is closed westbound between 6th and ramps to I-80 . No ETA of when the street will reopen. pic.twitter.com/TG0oNIPQ72 — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) January 20, 2020

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Berkeley police are searching for two suspects in a grey, four-door Nissan sedan that was involved in a hit and run, which left a woman dead, as she walked along University Avenue near Sixth Street."The suspect vehicle at some point ended up driving onto the sidewalk of University Avenue, where it struck (the) person," says Officer Byron White with the Berkeley Police Department.UC Berkeley Police Sgt. Jacob Westlie says around 10 a.m. Monday, police heard a woman screaming as she was being punched in the head in a car parked on Sixth Street. When officers pulled up behind them, the man driving the car made a u-turn and took off.According to Officer White, the driver tried to turn left onto University Avenue but turned wide. The driver ended up on the sidewalk, hitting the woman and then fled towards the freeway."At some point the officer following, saw that it got onto the freeway, and then returned to the scene, here, where they found the person," says White.Bettina Vanlengerich, who lives in Oakland, came out for a yoga class, only to find out that the studio was closed due to the police investigation."It's pretty scary and it is right outside the yoga studio. I'm concerned, what if someone just trying to go to yoga like me, gets hit by a car. That's really scary," says Vanlengerich.UC Berkeley police didn't respond to requests for comment about what lead to the traffic stop or questions about conducting a possible high-speed chase on residential streets.Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Berkeley police.