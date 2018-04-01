All lanes were reopened on Interstate Highway 580 at U.S. Highway 101 in central Marin in the wake of a hit-and-run collision that left a woman dead Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.The Sig-alert that was called earlier has been cancelled, the CHP said.The body of a woman was found in the right-hand lane of northbound U.S. Highway 101 where it connects with northbound Highway 580 around 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the CHP.The CHP says the woman had sustained significant trauma consistent with being struck by a vehicle.In order to investigate, officers closed lanes of Highway 580, but all lanes have now opened, the CHP said.No information was available on the suspect vehicle and anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact CHP investigators at (707) 551-4100 during non-business hours, or at (415) 924-1100 during normal business hours.