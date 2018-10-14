Woman killed when parachute failed to open during jump in Lodi

There are reports of a skydiver dying in Lodi. It happened at the Lodi Parachute Center sometime Sunday afternoon. (KGO-TV)

LODI, Calif. --
The FAA said it will investigate a fatal skydiving accident that happened Sunday afternoon in the San Joaquin County city of Lodi.

The skydiver was killed when her parachute failed to properly deploy during a jump. The victim has not been identified.

It's the latest fatality connected to the Lodi Parachute Center. The FBI raided the business earlier this year. Two people, an instructor and customer died in 2016 when a parachute failed.
A person who answered the phone at the center tells ABC7 News the company will release more information Monday.
