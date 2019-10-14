'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman arrested again at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport

CHICAGO -- A woman known as a "serial stowaway" for her yearslong history of sneaking onto airplanes was arrested once again at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Marilyn Hartman, 67, was charged Saturday with a felony count of criminal trespass to a registered area at an airport, Chicago police said.

RELATED: Woman sneaks through San Jose security, onto LA-bound plane

Hartman was taken into custody Friday at around 10 p.m. after federal Transportation Security Administration agents said she attempted to move TSA lane dividers to get around security, according to Chicago police.

She was taken into custody without incident.

RELATED: Woman known as serial stowaway arrested in Florida

Hartman was given probation earlier this year, after sneaking on a flight from O'Hare to London without a ticket. She pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing and was sentenced in March after agreeing to stay away from Chicago's two commercial airports.

Hartman is due in bond court Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoohare airporttsacustodyairport security
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indigenous People's Day celebrated with Alcatraz canoe journey
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
WATCH IN 60: Columbus statue vandalized, no Lombard St. restrictions, pumpkin contest
Christopher Columbus statue vandalized in SF
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
AccuWeather forecast: Seasonable temps, breezy afternoon
Half Moon Bay looks to set world record for biggest pumpkin
Show More
Governor Newsom vetoes Lombard St. toll system
Football player honors stepdad by legally changing name
5 hurt in suspected DUI crash in SF
LIST: The best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area
Video shows trash truck that ignited deadly Southern California fire
More TOP STORIES News