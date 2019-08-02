Woman loses her hair after using conditioner believed to have been tampered with

NEW RICHMOND, Wisc. -- A shower turned into a scary situation for a Wisconsin woman when her hair started to fall out in clumps as she was washing it.
Ashley Robinson, 21, believes her hair loss was caused by something in the conditioner she purchased that day from Walmart, WCCO reported.
"My hair just started falling out in clumps on the floor, and it just kept coming out and coming out and coming out and I screamed," Robinson said.
A picture she took that night of all her hair that fell out shows bald patches on her head.
Robinson went to the emergency room with a burning scalp. Doctors told her she had chemical burns.
"We were at the doctor's office and they said it smelled like Nair. It had a very distinct smell to it," Robinson said.
Anyone can buy the hair removal cream.
"Somebody had to have tampered with it," she said.
Robinson purchased the bottle of conditioner that appears to have been tampered with from a Walmart in New Richmond, Wisconsin.
New Richmond police said they're working with Walmart as part of their investigation. The store has handed its surveillance footage over to police.
"We're still looking into when they most recently stocked those shelves and how much of that product has been purchased recently," New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik said.
Chief Yehlik said product tampering could result in a "substantial fine and include jail time."
Robinson hopes sharing her story will serve as a warning to others.
"I don't want this to happen to anyone else," she said. "I'm not going to buy any products unsealed because of this."
For now, Robinson shows off her shaved head proudly and is comforted by knowing it will grow back.
Two friends created a GoFundMe account to raise money for Robinson to buy a wig and cover medical expenses.
