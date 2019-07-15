Woman pepper sprayed near 7-Eleven in San Jose, kids possibly affected

By Jobina Fortson
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman was pepper sprayed in front of her children during an altercation outside of a 7-Eleven in San Jose on Sunday night, according to police.

The woman drove to the 7-Eleven on Monterey Road with her two small children, according to police. When she got out of her vehicle she was physically assaulted by a woman, authorities said. At one point during the altercation, the suspect pepper sprayed the victim, police said. The children, who were inside the vehicle, were possibly affected by indirect contact from the spray. The victim and her children were evaluated at the scene and no further medical attention was needed.

"It was really bad. People, adults - they need to solve their things maturely, not like using pepper spray and involving their kids in their fights," said Hartash Singh, 7-Eleven employee.

The suspect left before police got there.

Police say both women knew each other.
