'Psychic' wanted for stealing $100,000 after promising to 'bless' money, Sacramento police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in Sacramento say they are looking for a "psychic" wanted for promising to "bless" money and stealing $100,000.

Perlita Afancio Balles is 5' 04" tall and weighs 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say the 29-year-old suspect, "represented herself as a psychic and after gaining the victims trust, promised to 'bless' and double any amount of money given to her."

Police say she told the victims to drop off their money and return several days later. Unfortunately, when the victims came back for their money she was gone, according to police.

A felony warrant for grand theft for obtaining money by false pretenses has been issued by the Sacramento Police Department.

Police are urging anyone with information about Afancio-Balles to contact Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
searchmoneycrime stoppersscamsacramentocalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mike Bloomberg making campaign stops in Bay Area today
Poll: 90% of Bay Area residents want changes to PG&E
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Gunmen may have targeted Jewish market in NJ shooting
A puppy for Christmas! Girls reaction when their wish comes true
Hershey's Kisses cereal hitting store shelves in January
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
Show More
Q&A TODAY: 7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions
WATCH IN 60: UC system sued, scattered showers, pig trapper wanted
California considers calling THC in pot a risk to moms-to-be
Family sues cruise line after toddler falls to death from window
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
More TOP STORIES News