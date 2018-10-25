Woman says kidnapping sparked Fairfield chase, crash

Here’s a brief update from Fairfield PD. Investigators say a chase started after a woman claimed she was kidnapped— she was inside a vehicle and yelling out the window to an officer. Police say when the officer tried to pull the car over, the driver took off. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/jhVzGYXmKO — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) October 26, 2018

#BREAKING We’re on the scene of a major crash near Dover Ave. in Fairfield that resulted from a police chase. The driver of one of the vehicles involved was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say officers did not discharge weapons. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/nmjxzVof55 — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) October 25, 2018

Part of Travis Boulevard is shut down while police investigate a crash after a short chase in Fairfield.According to the Fairfield Police Department, around 2:30 Thursday afternoon officers attempted to pull over a car after a female passenger yelled at the officers that she was being kidnapped. The male driver did not stop the car which lead to a short chase which ended at the intersection of Dover Avenue and East Travis Boulevard. The driver collided with other cars in the intersection.Police said once they approached the car they noticed the driver was suffering from a gunshot wound.The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The female passenger was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Police are still investigating who shot the man but believe the shooting occurred in the car.Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.