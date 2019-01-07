Woman sent 159K texts to man after first date, threatened to make sushi out of his kidneys: police

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman sent 159,000 texts to a man she went on a single date with and threatened him, police say.

PHOENIX, Arizona --
A Phoenix woman accused of stalking a man met on a dating site and sending him more than 65,000 text messages apparently sent more than twice that many.

RELATED: Woman accused of stalking, sending man 65,000 texts after one date

Jacqueline Ades sent a man more than 159,000 text messages - some of which were threatening - over the course of nearly 10 months, according to police records the Arizona Republic obtained via a public records request. The two went on a single date.

The man, whose name has not been released, called the police after he found Ades parked outside his home in July 2017. Paradise Valley officers escorted her off his property and that's when police say Ades began threatening the man.

One text read: "I'd make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones."

In April 2018, Ades was arrested for trespassing inside his home while he was out of the country.

Ades has pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking and criminal trespassing. Her trial was scheduled to begin Feb. 5.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldonline datingtext messagesdatingArizona
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH TODAY: Gavin Newsom inauguration at California Capitol
Watch ABC7's 'Midday Live' after 'The View' starting today
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Storm strengthening for tomorrow
VIDEO: Gavin Newsom through the years
College Football Playoff National Championship to take place at Levi's Stadium tonight
San Francisco hotel charging $21 for a cup of coffee
Kevin Spacey does not enter plea in sexual assault case
Show More
Justice Ginsburg missing Supreme Court arguments for 1st time
Newsom to be sworn in as Calif. governor, will propose paid parental leave
Powerful winds wreak havoc across Bay Area
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
Christian Bale compares Dick Cheney to 'Satan'
More News