29-year-old woman sought for elder abuse, stealing from wildfire survivor who lost home in Camp Fire

The Butte County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Brenda Rose Asbury and they're asking people to help authorities find her.
Asbury is believed to have stolen $63,100 from a 75-year-old survivor of last year's Camp Fire, which killed 86 people and destroyed thousands of homes, virtually annihilating the town of Paradise.
The money was part of an insurance settlement the survivor received for the lost home.
