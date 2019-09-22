Camp Fire

29-year-old woman sought for elder abuse, stealing from wildfire survivor who lost home in Camp Fire

This photo provided by the Butte County Sheriff's Office shows suspect Brenda Rose Ashbury, accused of elder abuse, embezzlement, and grand theft related to the Camp Fire. (Butte County Sheriff's Office)

OROVILLE, Calif. -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman authorities say embezzled more than $63,000 from a senior citizen who lost a home in a devastating Northern California wildfire.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Brenda Rose Asbury and they're asking people to help authorities find her.

Asbury is believed to have stolen $63,100 from a 75-year-old survivor of last year's Camp Fire, which killed 86 people and destroyed thousands of homes, virtually annihilating the town of Paradise.

The money was part of an insurance settlement the survivor received for the lost home.

