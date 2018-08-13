Woman struck, killed by SMART train in Novato

A SMART train is pictured in Novato, Calif. on Monday, August 13, 2018. (KGO-TV)

NOVATO, Calif. --
A woman in her 60s or 70s was struck and killed by a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train in Novato Monday morning.

Novato police and the Marin County coroner's division of the Marin County Sheriff's Office are working to determine her identity, Novato police Capt. Jim Correa said.

The collision was reported at 5:48 a.m. just south of North Hamilton Parkway.

SMART trains were running about 20 minutes late around 9:45 a.m. but were expected to be back on time shortly, SMART spokeswoman Jeanne Mariani-Belding said. The tracks reopened at 9:26 a.m.

SMART officials are reminding people who walk along the railroad tracks that they are trespassing, Mariani-Belding said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
train accidenttrainstrain safetywoman killedNovato
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
2 teens killed in suspected Walnut Creek DUI crash identified
Oakland police officer critically injured in vehicle accident
Golden State Killer suspect charged with murdering Visalia man
Police: Utah man flies plane into home after assaulting wife
Clearlake man kills 3 children, himself
Not 'stand your ground' - Charge filed in parking spot shooting
Man charged over loaded gun in 4-year-old son's backpack
New Hampshire firefighters to help fight Mendocino Complex Fires
Show More
Firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
President Trump lashes out at 'Wacky Omarosa' over book, tapes
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
FBI fires Peter Strzok in wake of anti-Trump text messages
More News