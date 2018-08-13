Woman struck, killed by SMART train in Novato

A woman in her 60s or 70s was struck and killed by a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train in Novato Monday morning.Novato police and the Marin County coroner's division of the Marin County Sheriff's Office are working to determine her identity, Novato police Capt. Jim Correa said.The collision was reported at 5:48 a.m. just south of North Hamilton Parkway.SMART trains were running about 20 minutes late around 9:45 a.m. but were expected to be back on time shortly, SMART spokeswoman Jeanne Mariani-Belding said. The tracks reopened at 9:26 a.m.SMART officials are reminding people who walk along the railroad tracks that they are trespassing, Mariani-Belding said.