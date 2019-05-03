Woman using walker struck, killed by elderly driver in Belmont

BELMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- An elderly pedestrian was hit and killed by an elderly driver on a Belmont street this morning.It happened around 6:45 a.m. on southbound El Camino between Harbor Boulevard and 5th Avenue. That section of road is closed for the investigation.Police say the elderly person was using a walker and was outside of the crosswalk when she was hit.The driver is okay. She stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.Police are now asking for witnesses to come forward.