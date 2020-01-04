Woman, man identified in fatal shooting from apparent act of self-defense in Dublin

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman who was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend when she allegedly broke into his Dublin home with an armed male accomplice on Wednesday night was identified by police and the Alameda County coroner on Friday as 28-year-old Adrianna Marie Navarro of Vallejo.
Dublin police say they believe Navarro's ex-boyfriend acted in self-defense after Navarro and her male accomplice, identified on Friday as 28-year-old Rickey Tyrone White Jr., 28, of Vallejo, attempted to assault him at his home in the 3400 block of Monaghan Street in Dublin at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Dublin police Capt. Nate Schmidt said in a news release that the man who lives at the house told investigators that he was asleep when he awoke to banging on his front door.
"I only heard the police, and there was like 15 of them, all with drawn weapons, and a dog trying to get into the place," said Scott Burrell.
Burrell and his family live a few doors down from the Dublin townhouse, where the shooting took place. "I saw them carry a body out."
Four days ago, Kara Burrell, saw the man who lives in the Monaghan Street townhouse moving in. "I was just walking my dog and I welcomed them into the neighborhood and that was it, they seemed very very nice."
At 11:30p.m. on New Year's night, Dublin police say the Burrell's new neighbor woke up to banging at his door. So, he looked out the window, saw his ex-girlfriend, and opened the door.
When the man opened the door he was confronted by Navarro and White, who was pointing a gun at him, according to police.
"The male was holding a firearm and at that point, the resident had his own firearm and he was scared for his life and used his own firearm to start shooting his way basically out of danger, out of his residence, and then he called police," said Capt. Nate Schmidt, with the Dublin Police Department
The man, who was shot once, also allegedly fired his gun. He's now in police custody at a hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.
It's believed that White fired at the resident as he fled but the resident wasn't injured, according to Schmidt.
Navarro was pronounced dead at the scene and White was treated at a local hospital for wounds that weren't life-threatening, according to Schmidt.
Police are still trying to understand why Navarro and White, who are not from the Dublin area, showed up at the townhouse. Police say the Dublin resident and the Navarro had recently ended their relationship, but say they're still trying to figure out what the relationship was between the Navarro and White, the man she showed up at the house with a gun.
At this time, no charges are pending against the Dublin resident, but the investigation is ongoing.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
