Woman's own security camera catches her firebombing neighbor's home in Oklahoma

An Oklahoma woman's own security camera provided evidence to authorities that she firebombed her neighbor's home and fired shots into it at least twice.

The video shows the woman shooting into her neighbor's home.

Then, the footage shows her throwing a firebomb, in the form of a lit towel, into that home.

The fire department arrived, as did the police.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement discovered a security camera that captured the incident on it.

That security camera belongs to the woman who fired the shots and threw the lit towel.

Turns out she had issues with her next door neighbors.

Now, she has issues with the police.
