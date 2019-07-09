73-year-old woman's teeth knocked out, eye socket broken in Manhattan attempted rape

NEW YORK -- Police in Lower Manhattan are searching for a man who punched a woman's teeth out during an attempted rape.Video shows the suspect wearing a red tracksuit and what appears to be a neck pillow.Police say he demanded sex from a 73-year-old woman around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Greenwich Street.When she refused, he attacked, punching her several times in the face, knocking out her teeth and leaving her with a broken eye socket.He then stole her bag before fleeing the scene.She was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man, 25-35 years old, 6 feet tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a red tracksuit and gray/white Nike sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).