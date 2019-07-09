73-year-old woman's teeth knocked out, eye socket broken in Manhattan attempted rape

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Police in Lower Manhattan are searching for a man who punched a woman's teeth out during an attempted rape.

Video shows the suspect wearing a red tracksuit and what appears to be a neck pillow.

RELATED: 74-year-old woman allegedly kidnapped, raped, held captive inside home in San Francisco

Police say he demanded sex from a 73-year-old woman around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Greenwich Street.

When she refused, he attacked, punching her several times in the face, knocking out her teeth and leaving her with a broken eye socket.

He then stole her bag before fleeing the scene.

RELATED: Detroit police seek possible serial killer in deaths of 3 women

She was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a black man, 25-35 years old, 6 feet tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a red tracksuit and gray/white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkattempted rapetheftassaultattackrobberymanhuntinvestigationsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News