Women arrested for theft targeting elderly shopper

STOCKTON (KGO) -- Two women now face charges in connection with the theft of a wallet from an elderly woman.A camera inside a Safeway store in Walnut Creek captured the crime that happened on September 9th.Stockton police arrested the women three days ago. Officers say Markkisha Mangum and Martavia Blount are both 22 years old.They face several charges including elder abuse and credit card fraud.Blount was also book on an outstanding warrant for robbery.