Work continues to restore gas to residents after gas explosion in San Francisco

The area around Geary and Parker is full of crews trying to restore gas to San Franciscans living near Wednesday's massive fire. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The area around Geary and Parker is full of crews trying to restore gas to San Franciscans living near Wednesday's massive fire. Meanwhile, the investigation into what went wrong continues.

Flames shot through the roof of the Hong Kong Lounge II restaurant-a lot of damage was done to the building which has an apartment on the top floor.

There is now a hole in the ground at Parker and Geary where PG&E crews worked overnight to repair the damaged gas line.

The NTSB will be sending a crew to investigate the huge fire. San Francisco's fire chief says a construction crew working on a fiber optics line underground hit the gas line which started the fire.

No one was hurt or killed, but as people look at the aftermath they still can't believe it happened.

