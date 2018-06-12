Petaluma police and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health are investigating the death of an employee of the Rogue Research Inc. soap company on Monday.Cal/OSHA spokeswoman Jeanne-Mairie Duval said the male employee was caught in a mixing machine at the facility at 133 Copeland St. Cal/OSHA was informed of the incident around 2:30 p.m.Cal/OSHA has six months to issue any citation in the incident, Duval said.The employee's identity has not been released.