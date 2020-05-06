WATCH LIVE: California launches new website to help people get tested for COVID-19, Gov. Newsom announces

Coronavirus California

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the state was launching a new site to help Californians get access to COVID-19 testing.

The governor instructed people to visit covid19.ca.gov where they would find an interactive map. You can input your zip code and find a testing site, typically within 30 to 60 minutes of your house.

Expanding testing is critical to reopening the economy, the governor has said repeatedly. The state is still working to open new sites in "testing deserts" to make sure people who live in rural communities as well as densely populated urban areas have access to COVID-19 tests.

Newsom also announced an expansion of worker's compensation benefits to all sectors of the economy so those who go back to work and contract the virus can stay home safely.

"The worst thing we can do is have a worker that has tested positive, but doesn't want to tell anybody, and can spread the disease because he or she can't afford not to work," said Newsom.

Californians are still hoping for a little more clarity on the so-called "Stage 2" of reopening the state. Retailers have been told they can reopen for curbside pickup as early as Friday as long as they follow new safety and hygiene protocols. But exactly what those protocols are won't be detailed until Thursday.

Another big question mark for those who may be called back to work at the end of the week is childcare. With schools out for the year, and daycare facilities still technically only allowed to serve essential workers, people aren't sure where to send their kids if they get called back to their jobs Friday.

Gov. Newsom said Tuesday the state has secured more than 19 million cloth masks that are ready to distribute around the state. In the past, they've mostly been sent to front-line health care workers, but will now be going to more grocery, retail and transit workers as more sectors of the economy are allowed to reopen.

He also acknowledged another area of concern for many small business owners: loans from the federal Small Business Administration. On that front, the governor had a bit of good news. In the first round of PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans, California businesses received $34 billion in funding - an amount Newsom said was disproportionately small to the size of California's economy. In the second round of PPP loans, being distributed now, California businesses have already received $33.2 billion. Newsom said only 60% of the loans have been granted so far, so more was likely on the way to businesses in the state.

As of Wednesday morning, the state was reporting 56,212 known cases of COVID-19 and 2,317 fatalities.

