Dramatic narrow miss: Workers sent running for their lives as crane topples over

EMBED </>More Videos

Workers scattered as a crane came toppling down on the site of the future police headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida. (St. Petersburg Police via Storyful)

ST. PETERSBURG - Florida --
Workers scattered as a crane came toppling down on a construction site. Security footage caught the dramatic moment in which the crane can be seen narrowly missing workers as it hit the ground.

The crash happened at the site of the future police headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida on Thursday morning. No one was injured and minimal damage was reported, the police department wrote on Facebook.

The Florida Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the cause of the accident, ABC News reports.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crane accidentamazing videou.s. & world
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News