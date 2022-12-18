Argentina beats France in penalty shootout to win 2022 World Cup final

Argentina players celebrate winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec.18, 2022.

LUSAIL, Qatar -- Argentina has won the World Cup for the third time after beating defending champion France in a penalty shootout.

Substitute Gonzalo Montiel scored the decisive penalty after a dramatic match at Lusail Stadium north of Doha.

Argentina won the shootout 4-2 after Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni missed their penalties for France.

This is breaking news. Earlier coverage below.

Defending champion France faces Argentina in the World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Both teams are trying to win the biggest tournament in soccer for the third time. France won in 1998 and in 2018.

Brazil in 1962 was the last team to win back-to-back World Cup titles. Argentina won the title in 1978 and 1986. The Argentines also lost in the final in 2014.

Lionel Messi is thought to be playing in his final World Cup and could win the ultimate prize for the first time if Argentina wins.

Live Updates from the World Cup final between Argentina and France:

The 2022 World Cup final will be decided on penalties. Argentina and France scored a goal each in extra time to make it 3-3.

It's 3-3. Kylian Mbappé has scored on a penalty kick with just a few minutes remaining of extra time. That's a hat-trick for the Frenchman.

Lionel Messi has scored his second goal of the match to put Argentina ahead 3-2. Messi scored at close range in the second period of extra time.

Argentina's fans are trying to re-energize their team by singing their World Cup anthem "Muchachos" at high volume. The official attendance figure at Lusail Stadium is 88,966 and there is no doubt the Argentines are in the majority. But the French fans, quiet for most of the match when Argentina was ahead, are now making themselves heard as well.

The World Cup final is heading into extra time with Argentina and France level at 2-2. Two goals by Kylian Mbappé toward the end of the second half have put the defending champions back in the game.

Kylian Mbappé has made it 2-2. Just one minute after scoring on the penalty the France forward strikes again, on a volley.

Kylian Mbappé has scored on a penalty kick for France. Argentina is still in the lead 2-1.

The second half of the final at Lusail Stadium has begun.

Argentina has a 2-0 lead against France at half-time in the World Cup final after goals by Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.

Messi scored on a 23rd-minute penalty kick after a foul on Di Maria. Thirteen minutes later Di Maria finished off a flowing team move involving a deft flick from Messi.

Messi now has 12 World Cup goals - the same as Brazil great Pelé - and is the first player to score in the group stage and every round of the knockout stage in a single edition of the tournament.

Angel Di Maria has made it 2-0 for Argentina in the World Cup final.

Lionel Messi has scored on a penalty to make it 1-0 for Argentina against France. It was Messi's 12th World Cup goal.

Lionel Messi is making a record 26th appearance at the World Cup, breaking a tie with Germany great Lothar Matthus.

Messi's games have been spread over five World Cups, starting in 2006. He has 11 goals in total, tied for sixth in the all-time list.

Messi has said this is likely to be his last World Cup.

The 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and defending champion France has started.

The lineups for the World Cup final:

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Julián Álvarez, Lionel Messi.

France: Hugo Lloris; Jules Koundé, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurélien Tchouaméni, Antoine Griezmann, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud.

The Latest from the World Cup final between Argentina and France: