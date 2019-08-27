forest fire

World leaders offering help as Amazon rainforest continues to burn

RIO DE JANEIRO (KGO) -- Aerial images over the Amazon continue to capture the flames and thick smoke that are devastating the largest rain forest on Earth.

The fires currently cover an area the size of the United States from Detroit to Los Angeles.

Aid to battle the fires is increasing. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged 20 Million dollars in emergency funds.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is deploying more than 40,000 troops to help fight the fires.

Meanwhile, thousands of Brazilians are protesting their government's response, blaming President Bolsonaro for gutting environmental laws and encouraging the clearing of land in the Amazon.

