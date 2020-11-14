Former South Bay opera singer Dorothy Hiura celebrates 97th birthday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A South Bay woman who once sang in "Madame Butterfly" is celebrating her 97th birthday Saturday.Dorothy Hiura has had quite the life. During World War II, she was placed in a Japanese internment camp, but that didn't stop her from doing amazing things. She was later an opera singer.Dorothy has been featured in National Geographic and other well-known publications.During the pandemic, she has been keeping busy doing puzzles. In fact, she completed her 97th puzzle under the quarantine this week, fitting for her 97th birthday.