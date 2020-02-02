award shows

'Parasite,' 'Jojo Rabbit' win top Writers Guild Awards

"Parasite" and "Jojo Rabbit" won top Writers Guild Awards for best original screenplay and best adapted screenplay, respectively.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- "Parasite" has continued its march through Hollywood's awards season by winning the best original screenplay honor at Saturday's Writers Guild Awards.

The Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit" took home the best adapted screenplay honor.

The Writers Guild Awards were roughly a week before the Academy Awards, where both films will compete in the best picture category.

RELATED: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations

The "Parasite" win went to Bong Joon Ho, who is also the film's director and Han Jin Won. Taika Waititi won for "Jojo Rabbit," a film he also directed and starred in.

HBO swept the top television awards, winning the drama category for "Succession," the comedy category for "Barry" and the best new series honor of "Watchmen."

The premium cable network's limited series also won the original long form prize, while FX's "Fosse/Verdon" won the adapted long form award.

Saturday's awards were handed out in concurrent ceremonies in New York and Beverly Hills, California.

RELATED: Everything we know about the 2020 Oscars

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeverly hillslos angelesaward showsoscarsacademy awardsmovie newsaward
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AWARD SHOWS
Platino Nominees announced
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscars win for 'Dear Basketball'
Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Hudgens flourish at Oscar after-party
ABC7's 'Midday Live' hosts first-ever awards show 'The Middies'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Hair salons can reopen in all but 11 CA counties, Newsom announces
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News