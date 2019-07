WWE star Jeff Hardy arrested for public intoxication in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- WWE star Jeffery Hardy was arrested in Myrtle Beach on Saturday for public intoxication.Around 11 a.m., officers were called to North Ocean Boulevard after receiving a report of an intoxicated person, WPDE reports.A short time later, the 41-year-old professional wrestler was arrested.According to the WWE, Hardy is mostly known from the duo "The Hardy Boyz," which became full WWE competitors in 1998.