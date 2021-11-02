yahoo

Yahoo pulls out of China amid 'challenging' environment

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Yahoo Inc. says it has pulled out of China, citing an "increasingly challenging business and legal environment."

The company said Tuesday in a statement that its services were no longer accessible from mainland China as of Nov. 1. Yahoo is the second large U.S. technology firm in recent weeks to reduce its operations in China.

Last month, Microsoft's professional networking platform LinkedIn said it would shutter its Chinese site, replacing it with a jobs board instead.

Chinese authorities maintain a firm grip on Internet censorship in the country, and require companies operating in China to censor content and keywords deemed politically sensitive or inappropriate.


