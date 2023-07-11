Body of Bay Area man recovered after swept away by fast-flowing creek in Yosemite, family says

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. -- The body of a Bay Area man has been recovered after he was swept away by a cold and fast-flowing creek in Yosemite National Park last week, according to his family.

The sister of Hayden Klemenok posted to Facebook that his body was located Sunday morning and his presumed cause of death is "accidental drowning."

Klemenok vanished while backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Falls on July 2, the National Park Service said in a statement.

"At approximately 2 p.m., he entered Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction, and his whereabouts are currently unknown," the service said.

The section of creek is about a dozen miles (20 kilometers) south of Yosemite Valley and features a series of waterfalls and cascades that plunge hundreds of feet.

Klemenok's parents told The San Francisco Chronicle that his friends said the day of the accident was hot and the 24-year-old from Petaluma had gotten down on all fours to wet his face, but his hands slipped and he went into the water.

"It's the worst experience any parent or family should go through," Michelle Klemenok said.

California authorities have been warning the public that rivers, streams and lakes are extremely dangerous this year because of the massive runoff. The water is so cold that a person can lose muscle control within minutes, officials say.

Despite the warnings, there have been repeated tragedies. Nearly two dozen people have drowned or gone missing in California rivers since mid-April, according to the Bay Area News Group, which has been tracking reports from local authorities.