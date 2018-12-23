YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Yosemite National Park open despite partial government shutdown

Yosemite National Park is still open, despite a partial shutdown of the federal government. (KGO-TV)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KGO) --
Yosemite National Park is open, but visitors may notice the effects of the government shutdown. Campgrounds are not staffed, and the visitor centers are closed.

The concessions, hotels, restaurants and gas stations all are remaining open.

The park is a popular destination this time of the year.

A partial government shutdown is forcing the closure of landmarks operated by the National Park Service.

