YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Yosemite Valley to remain closed until Friday, August 3 due to Ferguson Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

The Yosemite Valley and the Wawona area have been closed to visitors due to the Ferguson Fire. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
The National Park Service has announced that parts of Yosemite National Park will remain closed until Friday, August 3 due to the Ferguson Fire.

RELATED: Ferguson Fire forced you to cancel your Yosemite trip? Here's what to do

The closure began July 25 because choking smoke from the Ferguson Fire had filled the iconic Yosemite Valley, creating unhealthy conditions. Firefighting operations had also limited access to Highway 41/Wawona Road.

RELATED: Raging Ferguson Fire closes Yosemite Valley

Below is the news release from the National Park Service:

Yosemite National Park announces Yosemite Valley will reopen to all visitors at 4:00 pm on Friday, August 3, 2018. Limited visitor services will be available inside Yosemite Valley, including campgrounds, lodging, and food service operations.

Yosemite Valley has been temporarily closed since July 25 due to smoke impacts and for firefighting operations along El Portal Road and the Wawona Road due to the Ferguson Fire.

Due to continuing firefighting operations along the Wawona Road, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias and the Wawona Road (Highway 41) from the South Entrance of Yosemite National Park to Tunnel View will remain closed until further notice.

The Hetch Hetchy area remains open. The Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120 West) to Crane Flat and Tioga Road (Highway 120 East) from Crane Flat to Tioga Pass remain open to all visitors and vehicles. All trails and campgrounds along Tioga Road, including the Tuolumne Meadows Campground remain open. All visitor services along Tioga Road, including the High Sierra Camps and visitor services near Tuolumne Meadows remain open.

Since the Ferguson Fire began on Friday, July 13, several other park facilities and roads have been closed due to fire impacts and the need to support firefighting operations. These closures include Glacier Point Road, Bridalveil Creek Campground, the Wawona Campground, and the Merced Grove of Giant Sequoias.

Yosemite National Park continues to work closely with the Incident Management Team and continues to assess park conditions daily.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200, press 1 and press 1 again. Updated information is also available on the park's website at www.nps.gov/yose and on the Yosemite National Park Facebook page.

Get the latest on wildfires across California here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfireyosemite national parkyosemitecal fireforest firefireYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ferguson Fire forced you to cancel your Yosemite trip? Here's what to do
Raging Ferguson Fire closes Yosemite Valley
Ferguson Fire continues to grow prompting new mandatory evacuations
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Containment grows on Ferguson Fire, almost 46,000 acres burned
Ferguson Fire continues to grow, Yosemite evacuated
Ferguson Fire forced you to cancel your Yosemite trip? Here's what to do
Raging Ferguson Fire closes Yosemite Valley
More yosemite national park
Top Stories
Damage from Carr Fire devastates residents as flames rage on
Shasta College houses hundreds of heartbroken Carr Fire evacuees
SJSU capital improvements lead to major tennis event
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire reveals apocalyptic scenes
PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
Pair of wildfires sparked in Mendocino County
Remembering Nia Wilson through art
VIDEO: Crews get brief rest in yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire
Show More
Bay Area women recall visit to respite center in Texas
Air tanker crew member captures aerial footage of Carr Fire
Redding police chief loses home in Shasta County's Carr Fire
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
More News