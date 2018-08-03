WASHINGTON (KGO) --A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Reagan International Airport in Virginia on Thursday was found safe in Queens, N.Y., on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
This is a breaking news alert. See the original story below:
An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl taken from Reagan National Airport in Virginia.
Police said they believe she's in extreme danger.
JinJing Ma was on a college tour in the U.S. with a group of students from China.
Surveillance images show her leaving with an unknown Asian woman yesterday morning.
RT: #Virginia AMBER Alert: Missing 12YO Chinese female abducted from @Reagan_Airport in #NoVa by unk Asian female. Call 911. @MWAAPoliceChief @ArlingtonVaPD @MissingKids @VaDOT @VaPSHS pic.twitter.com/IwyBPyYzxs— VA State Police (@VSPPIO) August 2, 2018
The two change their outfits and leave the airport in a newer model white Infiniti sedan with New York plates.
An unidentified man was driving the car.
The tour group JinJing Ma was with has already made its way to San Francisco.
"Last night we were conducting interviews on the West Coast. This group has already traveled to San Francisco to continue their tour. So with the FBI's assistance we're continuing to verify the information," said Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Chief David Huchler.
Federal officials have not ruled out that the 12-year-old girl may know the people she left with. And so far, efforts to contact her family in China have been unsuccessful.
.