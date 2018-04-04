YouTube shooting prompts safety concerns in Silicon Valley

YOUTUBE SHOOTING

Tech companies in Silicon Valley are known for their sprawling campuses - some of which are wide open and meant to be relaxing for its employees. But in the wake of Tuesday's shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, businesses across the region are now looking at whether or not their buildings are vulnerable to a similar attack. (KGO-TV)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
Tech companies in Silicon Valley are known for their sprawling campuses - some of which are wide open and meant to be relaxing for its employees.

But in the wake of Tuesday's shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, businesses across the region are now looking at whether or not their buildings are vulnerable to a similar attack.

TIMELINE: Nasim Aghdam's movements leading up to YouTube HQ shooting

"The level of aggravation between these companies and their users is starting to spike," said Rob Enderle, security expert and technology analyst. "Companies are not really thinking through the repercussions of some of the stuff they're doing and that's likely going to cause an escalation of violence."

Enderle says most tech companies are not setup to defend against attacks similar to what occurred at YouTube.

"They haven't trained the employees in what to do in the case of an armed attack," says Enderle. "Security is completely irrelevant in this kind of situation."

RELATED: YouTube shooting suspect's family in Menifee says they warned police ahead of attack

Google, which owns YouTube, did not respond for comment when asked if it was increasing security at its Bay Area campuses following the shooting.

Other Silicon Valley tech giants such as Facebook and Twitter were reluctant to address the issue, other than to say corporate security protocols are in place.

Click here for full coverage on the YouTube shooting in San Bruno.

