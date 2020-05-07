The first California mall has reopened with coronavirus precautions, despite statewide stay-at-home order

According to KCRA-TV in Sacramento, Yuba-Sutter County health officials approved the reopening of the Yuba Sutter Mall because the counties have a low novel coronavirus infection rate. Only one person is hospitalized with the virus.
Hundreds of shoppers showed up at the mall when it opened Wednesday. Some were wearing masks, as required by health officials, but many were not. The county health officer issued a statement warned there could be more restrictions put in place if people don't wear masks and practice social distancing.
At least 20 stores at the mall decided to reopen on Wednesday and more are expected to do the same over the next few days, according to the mall's website.
The opening of the mall has caused some confusion for other businesses. Walker's Wine and Brew House in Wheatland says Alcohol Beverage Control forced them to shut down their dining room, even though they county code enforcement officers approved their reopening. "So we're getting conflicting stories," said Mary Walker. "County likes to do it one way, government likes to do it another way. so both of them fighting against each other is putting all the small businesses at risk and making it difficult for us."
