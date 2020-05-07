Coronavirus

The first California mall has reopened with coronavirus precautions, despite statewide stay-at-home order

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Northern California shopping mall is back open, despite the statewide stay-at-home order.

According to KCRA-TV in Sacramento, Yuba-Sutter County health officials approved the reopening of the Yuba Sutter Mall because the counties have a low novel coronavirus infection rate. Only one person is hospitalized with the virus.

Hundreds of shoppers showed up at the mall when it opened Wednesday. Some were wearing masks, as required by health officials, but many were not. The county health officer issued a statement warned there could be more restrictions put in place if people don't wear masks and practice social distancing.

At least 20 stores at the mall decided to reopen on Wednesday and more are expected to do the same over the next few days, according to the mall's website.

The opening of the mall has caused some confusion for other businesses. Walker's Wine and Brew House in Wheatland says Alcohol Beverage Control forced them to shut down their dining room, even though they county code enforcement officers approved their reopening. "So we're getting conflicting stories," said Mary Walker. "County likes to do it one way, government likes to do it another way. so both of them fighting against each other is putting all the small businesses at risk and making it difficult for us."

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssacramentocoronavirus californiamallcoronavirusnorthern californiau.s. & worldshoppingcovid 19 pandemiccaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo COVID-19 update
FDA approves coronavirus vaccine to start wider testing
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to reveal new rules for CA businesses to reopen
WATCH TODAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to reveal new rules for CA businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Study: Bay Area traffic to surge after stay at home order lifted
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Coronavirus: Stanford health care workers to strike
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Summer is coming, moderate heat risk
Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy
McDonald's employees shot over coronavirus restrictions: Police
Tiny Montana school reopens today, among first in US
UCSF launches statewide training based on SF contact tracing program
More TOP STORIES News