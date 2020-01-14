Japanese billionaire seeks 'life partner' to fly to the moon with him

A Japanese billionaire is seeking a "life partner" who can accompany him on his upcoming trip to the moon.According to Forbes, Yusaku Maezawa is the head of an online fashion empire with a net worth of approximately $2 billion.He has already paid to become the first private passenger to visit the moon with Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX.Now he hopes his new love will go to the moon with him.But there's an application process, the deadline is Friday, January 17th.