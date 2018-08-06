1 dead after shooting on Bay Bridge; lanes reopened

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --At least one person has died and another is wounded after a shooting on the Bay Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Three of five eastbound lanes were reopened around 6:30 a.m. after all were closed earlier this morning.
The CHP says just before 2:30 a.m.. someone in a vehicle opened fire at an SUV. The SUV crashed into a third vehicle just west of Treasure Island. The vehicle where the shots came from got away.
This morning's shooting is the second to occur on Bay Area freeways within the past 10 hours, as a shooting on westbound I-80 in unincorporated Contra Costa County injured at least one person on Sunday evening.
It's unclear if the victim in Sunday's evening freeway shooting was shot or injured in a traffic collision and Tatum said the two shootings are being investigated as unrelated incidents.
Bay City News has contributed to this report.
Deadly shooting and crash on lower deck of Bay Bridge- @AmandaDTV is reporting from EB 80. pic.twitter.com/vLrZz0rF2m— Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) August 6, 2018
#BREAKING A fatal shooting and subsequent crash shut down EB lanes of the Bay Bridge around 2:23 a.m. This is the first sight of movement since then at 4:40 a.m. We’re heading to TI to connect with CHP about the shooting. Shooting suspect remains at large. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/M2FGEcAd7S— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) August 6, 2018
UPDATE: Per CHP, one lane is now open EB 80 on Bay Bridge, shooting investigation still underway. Major delays approaching Treasure Island. Updates now https://t.co/kKU6XbN2WO pic.twitter.com/nZmBwxG5QI— Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) August 6, 2018