...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 8 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope More

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of a dusting to 1 inch at lake level and around Truckee, and a dusting to 3 inches above 7000 feet including passes. Snowfall amounts may vary greatly over short distances due to the showeryMore