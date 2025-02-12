TIMELINE: Heavy rain, strong winds and dangerous surf to bring flood and damage concerns Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are preparing for a strong storm on Thursday with heavy rain, strong winds and dangerous surf. It will be a Level 3 strong storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale. A Flood Watch and High Winds Watch will be in effect all day. Here's a breakdown throughout the day.

MORNING

Widespread heavy rain



Will likely see issues with flooding on roads, shallow landslides possible



Strong winds gusting 30-40 mph+



Strongest winds along SF/San Mateo coastline

MIDDAY

Brief break in the rain



Daylight will show us where we have any storm damage



Winds remain strong

AFTERNOON/EVENING

Scattered downpours return creating issues for evening commute



Winds remain strong

NIGHT

Rain and wind exiting



High surf becomes an issue along the coast. Wave in excess of 30 feet possible

