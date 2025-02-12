24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
TIMELINE: Heavy rain, strong winds and dangerous surf to bring flood and damage concerns Thursday

ByDrew Tuma
Wednesday, February 12, 2025 3:01PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are preparing for a strong storm on Thursday with heavy rain, strong winds and dangerous surf. It will be a Level 3 strong storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale. A Flood Watch and High Winds Watch will be in effect all day. Here's a breakdown throughout the day.

MORNING

  • Widespread heavy rain

  • Will likely see issues with flooding on roads, shallow landslides possible

  • Strong winds gusting 30-40 mph+

  • Strongest winds along SF/San Mateo coastline

MIDDAY

  • Brief break in the rain

  • Daylight will show us where we have any storm damage

  • Winds remain strong

AFTERNOON/EVENING

  • Scattered downpours return creating issues for evening commute

  • Winds remain strong

NIGHT

  • Rain and wind exiting

  • High surf becomes an issue along the coast. Wave in excess of 30 feet possible

