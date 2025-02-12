TIMELINE: Heavy rain, strong winds and dangerous surf to bring flood and damage concerns Thursday
Wednesday, February 12, 2025 3:01PM
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are preparing for a strong storm on Thursday with heavy rain, strong winds and dangerous surf. It will be a Level 3 strong storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale. A Flood Watch and High Winds Watch will be in effect all day. Here's a breakdown throughout the day.
MORNING
- Widespread heavy rain
- Will likely see issues with flooding on roads, shallow landslides possible
- Strong winds gusting 30-40 mph+
- Strongest winds along SF/San Mateo coastline
MIDDAY
- Brief break in the rain
- Daylight will show us where we have any storm damage
- Winds remain strong
AFTERNOON/EVENING
- Scattered downpours return creating issues for evening commute
- Winds remain strong
NIGHT
- Rain and wind exiting
- High surf becomes an issue along the coast. Wave in excess of 30 feet possible
