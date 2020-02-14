AccuWeather Forecast: Occasional showers expected through tomorrow

Takeaway of the Day

Occasional showers will pop up today. The unsettled pattern continues tomorrow with scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunder. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s at the coast to the mid-60s.

A High Surf Advisory will go up for the coast tomorrow morning and remain in effect until Saturday morning as large breaking waves are expected. The King Tides are coming up the next several mornings, so minor flooding is expected in low-lying areas.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will go into effect from 7 a.m. tomorrow to 4 p.m. Monday.

The Winter Weather Advisory is still going in the Sierra through Friday night. Gusty winds and snow will make for hazardous conditions, so if you're traveling, carry chains.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

The Look Ahead

The weekend starts out cold with patchy frost, and then sunshine Saturday. Another system arrives by Sunday evening with more rain.

East Bay High Temps

North Bay High Temps

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share