Oakland teen arrested in connection to shooting, attempted robbery in Montclair neighborhood: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police announced Thursday that a teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting and attempted robbery that left one injured in the city's Montclair neighborhood.

Authorities say the victim was approached by the armed teen who demanded the victim's belongings in the 1900 block of Cortereal Ave. on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the man refused and was then shot. The suspect ran away. The victim was hospitalized and listed in critical but stable condition.

Police were able to track down the suspect and arrested the teen on Wednesday around 6 p.m. During a search following the teen's arrest, they found multiple guns.

On Wednesday, ABC7 News spoke to a young man who lives next door to where the shooting happened and was the one who called 911.

"I just heard the victim yelling, 'Get the F away from me! That a few times, and then the gun shot. Which was a loud gunshot. The guy saying, 'Help me! Help me! I have been robbed!'" said Michael.

Michael described the victim lying bloody on the sidewalk as others neighbors rushed to help.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and are asking anyone with additional information about this incident to contact investigators at (510) 238-3326.

