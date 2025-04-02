1 injured in shooting following attempted robbery in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a shooting following an attempted robbery in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Cortereal Ave. near Highway 13.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

They were taken to the hospital and is in critical, but stable condition.

Oakland police told ABC7's Anser Hassan in a press release, during the preliminary investigation, the victim was approached by an armed individual who demanded the victims' belongings before they were shot.

The suspect fled on foot and has not been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426 and to email videos and photos to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

ABC7's Anser Hassan will have more on this story this afternoon.