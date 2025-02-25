Expert weighs in whether Concord store worker will face charges for shooting armed robber

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A convenience store robbery in Concord over the weekend ended with an armed suspect shot to death by a store employee. Many are wondering if charges will be filed against the employee.

"Here's a guy with a shotgun walking in - that sends a pretty loud message that yes, y'all are in danger here," Michael Cardoza, ex-prosecutor and criminal defense attorney said.

He said an employee at S & S Fast and Easy Mart on Willow Pass Road in Concord would have had a split second to react when they apparently saw a suspect armed with a shotgun demanding another co-worker open the safe at 11:30 p.m. Friday. The employee drew a weapon and fired, killing the suspect.

The Contra Costa District Attorney's office said they had no information yet on the case and referred ABC7 News to Concord police who declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

Neighbor Tao Villavicencio says he saw the suspect walking towards the store. "I'm walking from my house to here and I see the guy walking from that corner and he's got a shotgun in his right hand," Villavicencio said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Armed robber shot and killed by store employee in Concord, police say: 'Shotgun in his hand'

Concord police say the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene

For days now, customers are coming by to show their support for the employee who appears to have acted in self-defense.

"They're protecting their property and their business. They're protecting the other employees," customer Dustin Reed said.

The store says they've handed over their surveillance video to police and have since installed new cameras.

"I think the community isn't going to put up with this anymore. I think the DA is going to be hesitant to file this case because they know if they bring it to a jury the chances of getting a conviction are rather slim," Cardoza said. "People in this community are sick and tired of the crimes. They're sick and tired of petty theft."