Armed robber shot and killed by store employee in Concord, police say

CONCORD, Calif. -- A person who was allegedly trying to rob a convenience store in Concord was shot and killed on Friday night by a store employee, Concord police said Saturday morning.

The person, who police did not identify, was allegedly armed with a shotgun when they entered the store in the 3200 block of Willow Pass Road at about 11:30 p.m.

This is stringer image following a deadly shooting at a convenience store in Concord, Calif. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

The suspected robber allegedly told an employee to open the store's safe, before another employee shot the person, according to a Facebook post from the Concord Police Department.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Justin Wilson at (925) 603-5859.