Officers searching for shooting suspect near Hillsborough Town Hall and police station

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a reported shooting near the Hillsborough Town Hall and police station on Floribunda Avenue.

The call came in just before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Police and paramedics are on the scene, and there is a massive search in that area for a possible gunman.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.