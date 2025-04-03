Shoppers finding final discounts as ghostly downtown SF mall clears out: 'It's depressing, it's sad'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Walking through the San Francisco Centre in the city's Financial District might just be one of the most depressing things you can do if you're like so many who remember this mall when it was packed with stores just ten years ago.

Today, that is no longer the case.

Kiana Keihani, who works downtown, said she used to shop at the mall all the time. Now the few stores that are left, she's not interested in.

"What can I say about it? It's depressing, it's sad," Keihani said. "I feel bad actually even looking at the sale because there are people who are out of jobs now."

More than half of all the stores at the San Francisco Centre are gone and several additional stores have closed in the last few days.

"I feel sad that some of the stores are closing, we have nowhere to go you know," said Ces San Pedro who lives nearby.

Now all eyes are on Bloomingdale's, the company's second biggest location in the nation, that will be closing soon. The signs say they're already in their last ten days.

Hence the 70% off and the many people we saw busy shopping away and looking for a deal.

"I got some clothes for my kids and a $13 dress," said Audrey Williams who is visiting from Spokane, Washington. "I mean that part of it is awesome, but obviously, I don't like to see stores closing. I do a lot of online shopping, however, I still enjoy walking around a mall. There's like a nostalgia that it brings, and I still like going through the clothes, so overall it just feels sad."

As to what is next for the San Francisco Centre, ABC7 News asked San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie what he thinks should happen to the property.

"Well what needs to happen everywhere is that we need to have safe and clean streets, we need to invite businesses back," Lurie said.

"Are there incentives to get them back in that building? Because it's still in great shape," ABC7 News reporter J.R. Stone said.

"We're working with the owners of that building but really just broadly speaking we have to invite business back," said Lurie.

By the looks of things, that could be a challenge at this once-prominent location.