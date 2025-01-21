Bloomingdale's to close iconic SF flagship store in Union Square, retailer confirms

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Luxury department store Bloomingdale's announced on Tuesday it is closing its flagship store in San Francisco.

Bloomingdale's confirmed to ABC7, the iconic retailer at Union Square will close spring 2025.

"We are saddened to confirm that Bloomingdale's will officially close its doors in Union Square, San Francisco. This vibrant city has been home to the brand for nearly two incredible decades. While we are committed to this decision, Bloomingdale's doors will remain open until late spring 2025. We are hopeful to be back to serve the San Francisco community in the future and look forward to introducing new ways to provide enhanced service to our loyal local shoppers," according to a statement from Bloomingdale's.

Bloomingdale's has been a longtime anchor at Emporium Centre San Francisco (formerly called Westfield Shopping Center) occupying several floors of the mall, located at 845 Market St. It opened in SF in 2006, according to WWD.

According to its website, "Bloomingdale's offers designer clothing for women, men and kids. Contemporary styles and the newest arrivals from top fashion brands in dresses, shoes, handbags, jewelry and accessories. Full beauty department with skincare lines, makeup, nail products and fragrances. Home decor and essentials."

Westfield gave up its downtown San Francisco shopping mall surrendering to its lender in 2023.

Nordstrom, another iconic retailer, closed its flagship store at the mall in August 2023 joining other stores that have closed in the area the past five years.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie responded to the pending closure, issuing a statement to ABC7 News, writing:

"We don't take this news lightly, but I am confident San Francisco's best days are ahead. There are massive changes happening across the country in retail, and we know there's a lot of work to do in our city. Although this closure is disappointing, I'm energized every day by businesses of all sizes opening and growing in our city. San Francisco has green shoots everywhere, and we continue to work towards the revitalization of the city."

Macy's which owns Bloomingdales, announced in 2024, it is closing its Union Square location. It's currently up for sale.

