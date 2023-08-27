The flagship Nordstorm in downtown San Francisco is closing for good on Sunday.

Happening Today: Nordstrom closing SF flagship store after more than 30 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cue the Michelle Branch song, "Goodbye to you." The flagship Nordstorm in downtown San Francisco is closing for good on Sunday.

The store has operated in the Westfield San Francisco Centre for more than two decades.

One Nordstrom employee told ABC7 the number of people coming into the mall is way down - which reflects the latest city data showing declining business.

Sales tax revenue for South of Market, or SoMA, where the mall is located, has seen a 25% drop when you compare the first quarter of 2019 to 2023.

The mayor's office says it's working on changing laws and reforming taxes to bring more businesses to the area.

According to Nordstrom's phone line, it will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on August 27.

