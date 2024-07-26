Chevron says Richmond ballot measure to tax refinery will cost Bay Area drivers

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- One of the Bay Area's largest refineries says it's against a tax measure on November's ballot, which could force it to pay more in taxes.

Chevron is firing back at the City of Richmond, which greenlighted the measure. Chevron says if voters approve it, drivers across the Bay Area can expect to pay more at the pump.

"This tax is the wrong approach," said Tolly Graves, the director of Chevron's Richmond refinery, making it clear that the company is against a refinery tax, dubbed the "Polluters Pay Initiative."

In November, voters will decide to tax one of the state's largest refineries $1 for each barrel of oil processed in city limits.

"At Chevron, our objective is always to provide reliable, affordable and clean energy to our customers and this tax puts all three at risk," said Graves.

Graves spoke in the parking lot of a Chevron Gas station. He says Chevron is Richmond's largest employer, which already pays its fair share in taxes.

"The City of Richmond is playing chicken with its golden goose," Graves said.

Supporters of the tax argue that pollution from the refinery has impacted residents' health.

"The local air district traces the particulate matter from the refinery. It's five-to-11 premature deaths every year," said Kerry Guerlin, attorney from Communities for a Better Environment Action.

The measure doesn't earmark the estimated $90 million in revenue. The tax could generate for any specific purpose, but environmental justice groups say the money could be spent to invest in clean air and water programs.

Residents in Richmond say they have been organizing for years for a healthier, safer community. They want to see their city well-funded and provide the services that everyone there deserves.

The Richmond mayor's office said in a statement, "Hopefully these tax dollars will be able to address the harms done in the name corporate profit and improve the quality of life for the frontline communities that now only receive the fallout from chemical releases."

Chevron says in the months to come, it plans to inform the Richmond community about why the tax isn't good for the Bay Area economy.

"So I'm here to tell drivers, airline passengers we're going to fight for them. We oppose this tax, a direct attack on our consumers," Graves said.