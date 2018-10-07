Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
LIVE VIDEO
Hurricane Michael radar and more
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
Weather
I-Team
California Cannabis Watch
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
Health & Fitness
Email
2 Chicago area children being treated for rare polio-like illness
A rare polio-like illness is impacting children across the country, including two being treated at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.
More Stories
VA misdiagnoses and delays nearly kill SoCal veteran
FDA approves use of HPV vaccine for adults 27 to 45
Bride who lost over 60 pounds before her wedding shares her story
LaCroix lawsuit: Company denies it uses insecticide ingredient
BAY AREA LIFE: Washington Hospital Pavilion
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Man who lost limbs after dog's kiss is 'lucky to be alive'
Protect your credit when you have medical debt
Calif. doctors now required to check database before prescribing painkillers
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
Governor Brown says no to safe injection sites
Former Berkeley professor wins Nobel Prize in Medicine
Hundreds take part in Susan G. Komen Race for The Cure in SF
Texas surf resort closed for 'brain-eating amoeba' testing
Free flu vaccine available at these Santa Clara County clinics
Show More
Follow @abc7newsbayarea