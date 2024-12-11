How revolutionary UCSF study hopes to help people with traumatic brain injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new clinical study being done at UCSF could change the way doctors treat patients with traumatic brain injuries.

For years, this area of medicine has gone underfunded and under-researched.

For Matt Vann, living with a traumatic brain injury has become a part of his life he never thought possible.

Back in 2020 Vann, who is a firefighter with the San Francisco Fire Department, suffered severe injuries after he was involved in an incident with a city bus and a fire hose.

"I was walking by and the hose snapped and took my legs out from behind me, which caused me to land on the back of my head," Vann said.

Vann had to undergo multiple surgeries and, at one point, even had part of his skull removed.

Now, four years later, he says he's still recovering.

A journey that's impacted not just his everyday life, but also that of his family.

"Things are definitely more challenging. Different types of symptoms that come along with it, whether it be headaches or short-term memory issues or different kind of cognitive issues that come with this," Vann said.

But that recovery could get easier in the years ahead.

That's thanks in large part to Vann's neurosurgeon, Dr. Geoff Manley.

"We're not just doing one drug vs. a placebo. We're doing what's called an adaptive platform trial. And this trial is actually looking at three drugs at the same time," said Dr. Manley.

Dr. Manley says for years, scientific research around TBIs has gone underfunded and unstudied.

He's hoping this new trial will change that and finally give people real solutions.

"There's about 4.8 million people a year that seek care for traumatic brain injury. And yet we have no specific drug treatments for this injury," said Dr. Manley.

While Vann isn't participating in the study himself, researchers say it's patients like him who are set to benefit.

Vann tells me he's excited to see what results the study uncovers and hopes doctors will be able to find new medications to help not just him but others with similar injuries too.

"Every day there's new people getting injured and living with these TBIs. And they...they change your life forever," said Vann.